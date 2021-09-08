Olivia Munn is pregnant, expecting with comedian John Mulaney

John Mulaney confirms that he's expecting his first child with his girlfriend and Oklahoma native, Olivia Munn.
Mulaney announced the news during his appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday. He reflected on his past year that included going to rehab, a divorce, and meeting Munn.
"I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible,” Mulaney said. “She’s kind of held my hand. And we’re having a baby together. I was nervous when I was about to say the news!”
Mulaney was previously married to his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler and Munn was dating her longtime partner, NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers, until 2017.
