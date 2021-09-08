Famous Okies: Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn is an American actress and former television host and she's a famous Okie!

Born as Lisa Olivia Munn on July 3, 1980, she was raised in Oklahoma City with her siblings for the first few years of her life.

When Munn was a toddler, her parents divorced and her mother later remarried to someone who was in the U.S. Air Force. Her family would then relocate to Utah, then Yokota Air Base in Japan where Munn spent most of her life into her teens.

When Munn was 16, her mother divorced her stepfather and they ended up back in Oklahoma City. Munn would attend Putnam City North High School and the University of Oklahoma where she earned her Bachelor's degree in journalism.

Munn would later intern as a reporter on the desk at KJRH in Tulsa, Okla. She would then relocate to Los Angeles and intern at Fox Sports Networks as a sideline reporter for college football and women's basketball. Soon after, Munn was cast in small roles for direct-to-video movies and music videos.

She began her professional career on TV as a host for the gaming network G4 from 2006 until 2010. Munn then became a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. She would become a household name for her character, Sloan Sabbith, in the political drama series The Newsroom.

Munn has since acted on the big-screen for movies like "Iron Man 2," "Magic Mike," "X-Men: Apocolypse" and several others.

She has been outspoken about issues regarding anti-Asian views. After hate crimes and violence saw a rapid increase during the COVID-19 pandemic, Munn started speaking out on cable news outlets and her social media platforms to raise awareness.

Currently, Munn is dating comedian John Mulaney and is expecting their first child together.

