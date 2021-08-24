Okmulgee Public Schools implements mask mandate after reaching 'severe' COVID-19 risk level

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Public Schools implemented a mask mandate for buildings and buses on Monday after reaching a "severe" risk level for COVID-19.

In a letter to parents on Friday, Okmulgee Superintendent Renee Dove said safety is the district's first priority.

"Every decision we make in this district will be based on what is best for our students and employees using current data and scientific evidence," Dove says.

"Thank you so much for working with us through this time. I will update parents weekly concerning the mask requirement."

The letter says the mask requirement will stay in place until the district is downgraded to its Orange "High Risk" level.

>> See the Okmulgee Public Schools Return to Learn plan here.

The decision seemingly goes against Oklahoma state law which bans district's from requiring masks in schools.

