Okmulgee Co. Humane Society holds hope for new no-kill shelter

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee County Humane Society hopes to limit euthanizations by building a no-kill shelter, but special approval is required before building it.

The Okmulgee Zoning Commission approved the rezoning for the new building in a meeting on June 11. But now the OCHS team needs further approval from the city council.

"This whole structure will be developed with fear-free principals in mind," said OCHS Board President Aimee Robinson.

It was in April when 2 News first took you inside this new building. It came after the organization received a $750,000 grant.

It was just hours before that tour when 2 News was at the city shelter while an owner learned his dog was euthanized.

Dog euthanized hours before Okmulgee owner came to get it

At that time the humane society was officed inside the city shelter but later moved referencing that incident as one of the reasons.

"Knowing that we have this beautiful new space, and this is our first time to learn who we are as an organization. So with that we met with the City of Okmulgee and did announce our 30-day departure," said Robinson.



The building is historic in the town sitting right off Fifth Street. OCHS plans to preserve that history while revitalizing the space.



Since the time of the purchase, OCHS fielded questions and concerns from the city.

"Addressing any possible concerns of the city may have and that includes our neighbors that are here downtown and some of those concerns may be finding parking, or waste disposal or noise diversion from barking."

Walking through the building she talked about the next steps. Those included getting approval from the Zoning Commission and City Council.

Robinson said nearby business owners received letters detailing the plans. They were invited to the Zoning Commission meeting to share their thoughts.

One neighbor asked how OCHS would handle noise that may bother the animals, like fireworks. Others asked about the smell and waste.

The city said that with the questions and concerns addressed it recommended approval.

"So we are very hopeful, optimistic without concern, we will receive approval to move forward," said Robinson.

They got that approval now the plans are going to the city council on June 18.

