ONE YEAR AGO: Oklahoma's first COVID-19 vaccines given

TULSA, Okla. — One year ago this week a group of healthcare workers in Oklahoma City rolled up their sleeves and became the first people in Oklahoma to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

2 News Oklahoma covered the event as Governor Kevin Stitt spoke about the occasion before the vaccinations began.

Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed commented on the anniversary and how far Oklahoma has come in the fight against COVID-19:

One year ago today, we administered the first COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma. It was a hopeful day for our state and marked a turning point in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



I want to express my gratitude to all of the public health staff, healthcare providers and state leaders who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of our vaccine distribution process. They’ve all played an instrumental role in protecting the lives of millions of Oklahomans.



I also want to thank all Oklahomans who have stepped up and received their COVID-19 vaccine. It takes all of us working together to protect the health and safety of our state.

Over five million vaccine doses have been administered in the state and over two million Oklahomans completed their initial vaccination series and 475,000 people got either a third dose or booster dose.

COVID-19 vaccines are readily available for everyone 5 and older at a variety of providers in every county. Oklahomans can find vaccine appointments in their area by visiting a local pharmacy or personal provider, using the state’s Vaccine Scheduler Portal , visiting https://www.vaccines.gov or by calling 211.

Since the pandemic began the virus killed 12,118 Oklahomans.

