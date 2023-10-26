Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Terence McElwee

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said Terence McElwee and a friend hung out at the Kickback Club in north Tulsa on July 30, 2023.

After visiting the after-hours club, police said they headed home along 31st and Highway 169. Officers said then another car pulled up next to them and started shooting.

“It was shot up. Whoever pulled up next to it shot quite a few rounds into the vehicle,” said Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins.

Watkins said police found the two men shot inside the car in the middle of the road.

"There was evidence at the scene, and we've been going through it. Mr. McElwee and the other person in the car are both from Muskogee, and we kind of believe that this is a beef that kind of originated out of Muskogee and found its way onto Tulsa streets,” said Watkins.



Detectives located some surveillance video near the scene of the shooting, but unfortunately, the video wasn’t the greatest.

"We need somebody to talk. We've got a general idea of who we think did it, but we're nowhere close to making an arrest at this time,” said Watkins.

As far as a motive in this case, police believe this could be gang-related.

“We think it's possibly gang-related out of Muskogee. I don't necessarily know about Mr. McElwee's involvement in gangs, but there were some rumors we were hearing out of Muskogee that he was caught up in a beef between rival gangs,” said Watkins.

2 News talked to McElwee's family members and they said he was not in a gang, but had friends who were gang members.

They say Terence loved his children and would often wrestle and play with his boys. His family member said he was starting school at the time of his death so that he could make a better life for his children.

Right now, officers are still pursuing leads in this case, but say they need the public’s help.

"There are people up in Muskogee who might know these people who are involved in it, and we need their help. We need them to step up and talk to us,” said Watkins.

If you have any information regarding the death of Terence McElwee, contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

