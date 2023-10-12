Oklahoma’s Cold Case Files: Christen Marie Welch

TULSA, Okla. — It was September of 2014 and Wesley McGraw says he was startled awake by some commotion next door.

"That night, I woke up about 2:00 in the morning I would say to smoke. I thought it was my house at first that was on fire. That's how strong the smoke was. I looked out the window and saw it hurling out of that house in front of me,” said McGraw.

The house that sits just feet from his home was fully engulfed in flames.

“It was actually kind of scary. I mean I've never really been that close to a fire before in a residential area,” he said.

Firefighters and the Tulsa Police Department quickly responded to put out the blaze and keep it from spreading to other homes nearby.

“They find a woman who's burned and deceased back in a bedroom on a bed and so the fire is out, and it's now become a homicide investigation,” said Captain Richard Meulenberg.

Investigators say they immediately questioned how she died.

"The body of Christen Welch was taken to the medical examiner's office as part of the investigation and the ME ruled that she had died from blunt force trauma,” said Meulenberg.

Police recovered evidence at the scene and spoke with countless people, but at this time, Welch’s case remains cold without any suspects.

McGraw says he remembers seeing a lot of activity at the house before it caught on fire.

"They didn't have utilities on or anything in the house. It was kind of just like a squatter house almost. I noticed a lot of activity going through and stuff, but I just kept to myself,” said McGraw.

Tulsa police also confirm they were familiar with the house where Welch was staying.

“This is a known drug house at the time to us and had a lot of nefarious activity happening in and around the home,” said Meulenberg.

If you have any information about the death of Christen Welch, you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

That number is 918-596-COPS.

