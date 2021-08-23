Oklahoma workers head to New England to help Henri recovery efforts

TULSA, Okla. — Several Oklahoma contract workers are headed to northeastern states to help recovery efforts after Henri made landfall as a tropical storm.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma spokesperson Stan Whiteford told 2 News Oklahoma that about 50 contract line workers were dispatched to Rhode Island on Friday, in addition to 15 contract forestry workers headed to Massachusetts.

As of Aug. 23, 41,825 people were without power in Rhode Island.

In addition, the American Red Cross says they have seven people deployed from the Kansas/Oklahoma region.

Only one of them is from Oklahoma, and they are deployed to the west coast fires with three other regional volunteers.

Two more Red Cross volunteers went to Tennessee for its flooding issues, one went to the east coast for Henri relief.

