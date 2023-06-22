Oklahoma Veterans Commission to close veterans home in Talihena

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In a 5-0 vote the Oklahoma Veterans Commission decided to close Talihina Veterans Home more than a year before the replacement home's scheduled completion.

With the completion of the State Veterans Home estimated for October 2024 and the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs closure of Talihina Veterans Home taking place as soon as possible, questions swirl about resident housing.

Oklahoma Representative, Greg Grego shares his frustration over the closure:

This means 36 families have just 90 days to find a place to care for their loved ones. This is a disruption and a disgrace to these veterans who faithfully sacrificed and served our nation and to their families who want to keep their loved ones nearby.

The decision to close was made due to continuing budget complications of the Talihina Home according to the ODVA.

Interim Executive Director of Talihina Home, Greg Slavonic says:

Our first priority is of course the residents and staff who are currently at the Talihina Home. There will be many conversations with them in the days to come as we work to provide the best possible outcome for all involved.

The ODVA will offer to transition residents to other facilities hoping residents utilize that option while they wait for the new complex to open. As for the staff of Talihina, they will be the first selection to work at the State Veterans Home upon completion.

The Communications Director for ODVA Jennifer Bloomfield says:

This is not something that is going to happen overnight. We will be making sure that our residents and their families, as well as staff, are fully informed and assisted throughout the entirety. Ideally, we would hope to see all of them elect to transfer to one of our other Homes as we await the completion of Sallisaw.

