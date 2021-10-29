Oklahoma universities announce COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees

TULSA, Okla. — Several universities across Oklahoma announce they will require all employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to comply with the Biden administration's mandate.

On Sept. 9, Pres. Biden signed executive orders to require all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated and employees of contractors that do business with the federal government.

The University of Tulsa, the University of Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State University are saying all employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8. This does not apply to those who qualify for medical or religious exemptions.

The universities all state the reason they are following the mandates is due to hiring federal contract workers. As of right now, the Biden administration's mandate does not include an option for workers to take COVID-19 tests instead of being vaccinated.

Student employees will be required to receive the vaccine, but not the general student populations at any of the universities do not need one.

Governor Kevin Stitt has spoken out several times being against the vaccine mandate, calling the action "unconstitutional."

Employees at all three universities will have to receive their final vaccination of any approved COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 24 to meet the Dec. 8 deadline.

