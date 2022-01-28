Oklahoma to distribute N95 masks at local pharmacies

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to get more effective masks out to the public across the state.

OSDH partnered with the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association and pharmacies around the state to distribute N95 masks through local pharmacies free of charge to the public.

“With the highly transmissible omicron variant we know that the quality of the mask someone chooses to wear matters,” said Michael DeRemer, director of emergency preparedness and response service for the OSDH. “We want to make sure all Oklahomans have access to the best mask possible to protect themselves and others from this virus, no matter where they live and at no-cost.”

The first shipment of masks shipped to pharmacies on Thursday with the next shipment scheduled for Monday.

The state health department expects to distribute about 500,000 N95 masks across Oklahoma.

