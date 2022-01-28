Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma to distribute N95 masks at local pharmacies

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
This nonprofit sells certified N95 masks for about $1 apiece
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 15:21:10-05

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to get more effective masks out to the public across the state.

OSDH partnered with the Oklahoma Pharmacists Association and pharmacies around the state to distribute N95 masks through local pharmacies free of charge to the public.

“With the highly transmissible omicron variant we know that the quality of the mask someone chooses to wear matters,” said Michael DeRemer, director of emergency preparedness and response service for the OSDH. “We want to make sure all Oklahomans have access to the best mask possible to protect themselves and others from this virus, no matter where they live and at no-cost.”

The first shipment of masks shipped to pharmacies on Thursday with the next shipment scheduled for Monday.

The state health department expects to distribute about 500,000 N95 masks across Oklahoma.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7