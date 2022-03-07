Watch
Oklahoma to announce new global tech company, investment

Kevin Stitt
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt delivers his State of the State address in Oklahoma City on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Posted at 5:12 PM, Mar 07, 2022
PRYOR, Okla. — State officials are expected to make an announcement Wednesday about a global tech company coming to Oklahoma.

The announcement will include details on a new, North American headquarters for the company which will make a "significant capital investment" on 100 acres of land at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

The move includes a power purchase from the Grand River Dam Authority of 250 MW or more.

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

