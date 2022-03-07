Oklahoma to announce new global tech company, investment

PRYOR, Okla. — State officials are expected to make an announcement Wednesday about a global tech company coming to Oklahoma.
The announcement will include details on a new, North American headquarters for the company which will make a "significant capital investment" on 100 acres of land at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.
The move includes a power purchase from the Grand River Dam Authority of 250 MW or more.
The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Trending Stories:
- One man dead, another in custody following homicide in Claremore
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Study: Over half of Americans living paycheck to paycheck
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Neighbors concerned as Jenks rezoning ordinance moves forward
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter