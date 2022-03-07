Oklahoma to announce new global tech company, investment

PRYOR, Okla. — State officials are expected to make an announcement Wednesday about a global tech company coming to Oklahoma.

The announcement will include details on a new, North American headquarters for the company which will make a "significant capital investment" on 100 acres of land at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

The move includes a power purchase from the Grand River Dam Authority of 250 MW or more.

The announcement is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday.

