Oklahoma Supreme Court to hear arguments on virtual Catholic charter school

TULSA, Okla. — Attorney General Gentner Drummond will argue a case against Oklahoma's Virtual Charter Board at 10 a.m. on April 2.

Drummond is questioning their approval of a religious virtual charter school.

It's a rare move for the AG to argue a case personally.

The new school is named after Saint Isidore of Seville, the patron saint of the internet.

It's a unique distinction for a saint, but it's fitting for a unique school.



“I am very concerned about the oath that I took, just like everybody else, to uphold the state charter school act and the state’s constitution," said Dr. Robert Franklin.

Drummond joins Franklin in the concern — calling it state-funded Catholicism. He also fears it would open the door for more religious schools.

“The Governor, of course, is free to support the establishment and funding of a Muslim charter school if he wants, but as a committed Christian, I take deep offense to that position,” he said.



Sean Cummings, a Catholic school graduate, expressed his opposition.

"If Catholic churches were sure that their plan was the right plan, they wouldn’t have brought in a ringer," Cummings said.

A board member who joined the board just before the vote is who he calls a "ringer."

Drummond said he believes the school's teachings and its Catholic background violate the state constitution and the First Amendment.

In a Facebook post a few days ago, the school said the curriculum is based in "the Catholic intellectual tradition of utilizing faith to seek truth."

Governor Stitt called the opening of the school a win for religious freedom.

Drummond's only other argument before the State Supreme Court was when he represented the legislature at large in a case against Stitt.

2 News is in Oklahoma City for the arguments and will update this story with what happens.

