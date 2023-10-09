State board approves contract for nation’s first religious charter school

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In a 3-2 vote with little to no discussion, Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board approved a contract with St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.

Chairman Dr. Robert Frankin, a “no” vote, made the only comments.

“I am very concerned about the oath I took, just like everyone else here, to uphold the state charter school act and the state constitution,” he said.

The board heard two public commenters. Sean Cummings, a Catholic school graduate, opposes the plan.

“If Catholic Churches were sure that their plan was the right plan, they wouldn’t have brought in a ringer.”

That “ringer” references Brian Bobek. He was appointed just before the meeting that cleared the first hurdle for St. Isidore. Bobek suddenly replaced Barry Beauchamp who likely would have forced a tie.



Monday, St. Isidore was scheduled to be discussed behind closed doors. Another commenter, Sherri Brown representing OKPLAC, said that is against the law.

“Nothing in the Open Meetings Act language allows this board to go into Executive Session to discuss this application.. or contract,” she said.

Taking her comments into consideration, the board stayed in open session.

Brown’s organization is one of 10 plaintiffs in a lawsuit trying to stop the school. 2News spoke to Alex Luchenitser after the decision. He is an attorney representing them.

“It appears the board is continuing down. It’s unlawful unconstitutional path of approving and funding the nation's first religious charter school.,” he said.

He said he plans to ask for a ruling that would hold the school from opening until a decision is made in the lawsuit.

Several are named as defendants, including state, superintendent, Ryan, Walters, and the state board of education, who have filed to have the case dismissed.

