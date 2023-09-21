Oklahoma state agencies cracking down on illegal marijuana operations

GLENPOOL, Okla. — State agents have already busted over 800 illegal marijuana operations in two and a half years. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics arrested three people for selling marijuana on the black market in Glenpool last week.

Agents seized over 600 pounds of marijuana and 27 guns.

Some would say illegal marijuana operations blend in with other businesses, like the former Flower Hill Trading business - off Highway 67 in Glenpool.

Narcotics agents concluded a three-month undercover investigation there last week and found out employees were storing and selling weed in the black market.

Tony Weaver manages Bee Line Buzz Dispensary, about a mile away.

"I've seen it firsthand at my old job," Weaver said. "They were coming in by the bag full."

She despises illegal operations since they're taking away money from her pocket.

"Why would I come here and spend this amount for an ounce when I can buy it off the street at half price? You know what I'm saying," she said.

To operate illegally, a grower could sell to an unlicensed dispensary, not collect taxes, or properly test their grows. A dispenser could sell to people without a medical marijuana license.

OBN Spokesperson Mark Woodward says they've already busted more than 800 operations, and they're investigating 2,000 to 3,000 more.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond established an organized crime task force of experts from OBN, the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, and others to combat illegal grow operations and have a place for people to submit tips if they suspect illegal operations.

If anyone suspects an illegal marijuana operation, call the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics or submit a tip through the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

House Bill 209 - signed into law in May - gives the organized crime task force full enforcement authority over medical marijuana laws. It allows the Attorney General's Office the authority to conduct unannounced on-site inspections and seize and destroy illegal products.

