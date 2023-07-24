Oklahoma Senate overrides Gov. Stitt's tribal compact veto

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Senate voted to override Governor Kevin Stitt's veto of compacts regarding tobacco sales and motor vehicle tags.

The compacts determine how tribes and the state split revenue from car tags and tobacco sales.

At the end of June, the Senate held a special session and failed to override the veto by one vote.

In the June vote, it was 31-8 in favor of overriding the veto, but a 2/3 majority is needed.

Stitt claims the State Senate used an illegitimate process to override the veto. 2 News found no evidence to support this claim.

"Despite real concerns for the future of our state, the Senate has chosen to disregard the Governor's compact in favor of compact language the tribes wanted. I am trying to protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation, and I've been working to ensure these compacts are the best deal for all four million Oklahomans. Unfortunately, the Senate seems to disagree and used an illegitimate process to do so," said Stitt.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat held a press conference following the vote:

On Monday, the Senate voted 34-7, achieving the need 2/3 vote.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin said this is a great step forward in preserving carefully negotiated compact agreements that have served both Oklahoma and Cherokee Nation well for decades.

Here is his full statement:

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said all Oklahomans will benefit from this decision.



“Despite Gov. Stitt’s attempts to muddy the waters, the Oklahoma Senate did the right thing today by overriding his veto of compacts regarding tobacco sales and motor vehicle tags. These important agreements provide massive benefits for tribes and all Oklahomans, and we thank the Legislature for doing what is right,” Batton said. “The Choctaw Nation remains open to negotiating on long-term compacts, and we trust good-faith discussions will start soon.”

“All Oklahomans benefit from fair agreements between tribes and state government, and we look forward to continuing our partnerships,” Batton said.

