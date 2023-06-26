Bill to extend tribal tobacco tax compact fails to get veto override by one vote

In special session, the Oklahoma Senate failed to override Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto that would extend a tobacco tax compact with tribes for one year. The vote was 31 ‘yes’ to only 8 ‘no,’ but 2/3 approval was needed to override the veto.

It failed by one vote.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat argued Oklahoma is at risk of losing $57 million a year in revenue.

“One of the things people are saying is that if we do not extend the compacts, the state will get the money, don’t worry,” said Sen. Treat. “That is not true.”

Currently, the revenue is used to fund mental health services, emergency response and cancer research.

In a statement, Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton said, in part, “Governor Stitt has once again put his personal hostility to tribal sovereignty ahead of what is good for the state.”

Senator Nathan Dahm was one of the 8 ‘no’ votes.

“Governor Stitt is a tribal member,” he said. “He’s trying to do what’s best for every Oklahoman, not just one special interest.”

Senator Dahm said he made his decision because the Senate is violating state law by not allowing Governor Stitt sole authority to negotiate with tribes.

“What leadership has done in this regard is ignore current state law and state statute and interject themselves into this process,” he said. “That is something the governor has the right to be involved with, not the legislature.”

Senator Treat dismissed the notion, adding it has been up to the governor but the Senate also has authority.

“We delegated that authority and we can bring it back in house if it’s deemed that the governor has not acted in good faith,” he said.

In a statement, Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., said in part, “Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat promised to take the tobacco override up again, and with all Senators in attendance, we believe there are sufficient votes to override the vetoes.”

