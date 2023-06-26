Oklahoma A.G. responds to Supreme Court not taking charter school case

The U.S. Supreme Court turned away the case of Charter Day Inc v. Peltier sending it back to the lower courts. The case against a North Carolina charter school that required its female students to wear skirts at school ruled in the 4th Circuit Court in favor of the parents.

The ruling concluded that the school is in violation as it is considered a state actor. With charter schools being considered a state actor and funded through the state, this means they act similarly to public schools and uphold alike rules.



For Oklahoma, this decision impacts the recent vote from the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board which approved a religious virtual charter school.

Oklahoma Attorney General applauds the Supreme Court declining the case.

The Supreme Court’s decision not to take up the Peltier case is promising for all Oklahomans who are troubled by the possibility of state-funded religious charter schools. While the Court’s action may be taken as a favorable development in the effort to maintain non-secular public schools, I expect much litigation on this issue in the months to come. I will continue fighting to protect the Constitution and preserve religious liberty, just as my oath requires.

He says that the virtual religious charter school is a direct violation of the U.S. and state constitutions.

2 News will continue to follow this story and what happens with SVCSB's decision to approve the virtual charter school.

