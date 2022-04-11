Oklahoma Secretary of Education sends letters to Stillwater School Board, AG O'Connor

OKLAHOMA — State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters is sending two letters to address bathroom policies at an Oklahoma school district.

One letter was sent to the Stillwater School Board urging the board to end its current bathroom policy that "allows students to choose the bathroom that aligns with their self-proclaimed gender identity and not biology."

Another letter was sent to Attorney General John O'Connor asking him to get involved and stop the board's current bathroom policy.

O'Connor then sent a letter to Superintendent Washington outlining that there is currently no legal precedent that permits people to be able to choose the restrooms based on their gender identity and vice versa.

Secretary Walters issued the following statement after sending the letters and O'Connor's response:

"I urge the Stillwater School Board to make the right decision and end their current bathroom policy that puts "wokeness" before the safety of our students. If they do not, I plan to work tirelessly with Attorney General O'Connor and Governor Stitt to put an end to this dangerous policy.



A misinterpretation of Title IX and a liberal east coast court decision does not dictate the law in Oklahoma or excuse the fear young girls are facing in Stillwater school bathrooms. I will do everything that I can to protect our students."

