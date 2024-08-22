Oklahoma School board addresses executive sessions, Tulsa Public Schools status

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Education’s monthly meeting tackled issues getting a lot of attention from Tulsa parents and the attorney general.

2 News Anchor Erin Christy attended the meeting in Oklahoma City.

Can legislators sit in on executive sessions at the State Board of Education meetings?

It’s come up multiple times with the school board meeting and now there is an opinion from state Attorney General Gentner Drummond. He wrote lawmakers should legally be able to attend these sessions.

The board chose not to address it since the agenda did not have an executive session scheduled.

“I think the board wants more time they want to be able to talk to board council. They want to talk to others to get their head around it,” said Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Later, when voting to revoke or suspend multiple teaching certifications without any discussion, one board member said the information was too private to discuss openly.

“When there are personnel issues, we believe there is privacy afforded to those people,” said Walters.

The board did not explain they did not enter executive session for that discussion.

One reporter asked why it’s a problem for lawmakers to attend when other agencies don’t take issue with it. Walters said he’s not opposed to it but wants legal clarity.

Following the meeting, Drummond issued this statement:

“The State Board of Education may not like the law, but its members still must follow it. This provision has been in effect for more than 45 years, and I am not aware of a single other state entity that has a problem allowing legislators into executive session.”

Shifting to district business, Tulsa Public Schools gave the monthly status report regarding improvement goals set for the district.

The reports started last year citing low performance in TPS. Now, those reports show improvements.

Some board members lauded the district saying it “exceeded expectations and became an example for the rest of the state.”

The board is not releasing pressure on the district.

Zac Archer, a board member, is so impressed with leadership and performance, “I would like to make a motion that next month be the last formal meeting for Tulsa. I think they’re doing a great job.”

Walters said there are still financial concerns, but he’d be open to the reports being submitted instead of presented in person.

The board voted to work with the district to determine the best way to proceed with the updates going forward.

One board member said the monthly presentations are a good thing for the district. Don Burdick said the updates are ‘not a burden’ and suggested other districts want the chance to come present their accomplishments.

