Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma records lowest rates of unemployment in state's modern history

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 6:40 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 07:40:19-05

TULSA, Okla. — For the second straight month, Oklahoma has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Oklahoma has an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent. That's the third-lowest in the U.S and the lowest rate in modern Oklahoma history.

Here's a look at some of the numbers from across the state:

  • Enid came in with the lowest at 1.8 percent
  • Followed by Oklahoma City with 1.9 percent
  • Then Tulsa and Lawton both had 2.2 percent

All four cities are under the 4.6 percent unemployment national average.

This time last year, Oklahoma was sitting at a 5.2 percent unemployment rate. The state saw its highest unemployment rate at 13 percent in April 2020.

The only states with a lower rate are Nebraska and Utah.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7