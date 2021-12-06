Oklahoma records lowest rates of unemployment in state's modern history

TULSA, Okla. — For the second straight month, Oklahoma has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports Oklahoma has an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent. That's the third-lowest in the U.S and the lowest rate in modern Oklahoma history.

Here's a look at some of the numbers from across the state:

Enid came in with the lowest at 1.8 percent

Followed by Oklahoma City with 1.9 percent

Then Tulsa and Lawton both had 2.2 percent

All four cities are under the 4.6 percent unemployment national average.

This time last year, Oklahoma was sitting at a 5.2 percent unemployment rate. The state saw its highest unemployment rate at 13 percent in April 2020.

The only states with a lower rate are Nebraska and Utah.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --