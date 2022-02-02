Oklahoma National Guard preparing to help stranded motorists

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma National Guard is preparing to dispatch teams to multiple locations across the state to help stranded motorists during and after expected severe winter conditions this week.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety requested the Oklahoma National Guard provide Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams (SMART) beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday to assist Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers in recovering motorists who may become stranded in the potential storm.

The National Guard will be providing four teams to assist OHP. The National Guard teams will be working in the vicinity of Claremore, Miami, Durant, and McAlester.

These teams include people and equipment that can travel through hazardous road conditions, provide recovery of stranded cars, and transport them to safety and shelter.

The teams’ main priority during this week's severe winter weather is the recovery of people and moving them to safety. Another priority is ensuring any stalled or stuck cars are cleared from the roadway. Guardsmen will not be recovering civilian vehicles that are not in the roadway.

The Oklahoma National Guard conducted similar missions almost exactly one year ago during the 2021 winter storms and is applying lessons learned last year to the current mission.

