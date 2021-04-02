Oklahoma making progress in COVID battle

TULSA, Okla. — There's good news in regards to COVID-19 here in Oklahoma.

Currently, the Sooner State is ranked 45th in the nation concerning the number of new cases in the country. The state is only seeing about eight coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day.

According to OU Health Dr. Dale Bratzler, the number of cases per day is slightly trending down.

Right now, the county seeing the newest cases is Commanche County down in southwest Oklahoma.

As far as testing for the virus goes, the total number of testing done has also decreased.

"This week, only three days worth of data so far, only 2.5 percent of all the specimens that have been tested so far are coming back positive right now," Dr. Bratzler said. "Which is very good news because we were higher at 19 percent in December."

Some more good news — hospitalizations have also plateaued. Currently, we are staying right around 200 people per day in the hospital.

As far as the vaccine is concerned, Oklahoma has administered 1.9 million doses at this point. While many are getting vaccinated, others have concerns about getting it due to distrust, effectiveness, side effects and misinformation, and social media.

Dr. Bratzler stresses that the vaccine was never intended to eliminate the need to wear a mask or practice social distancing.

Approximately half of the people above the age of 65 have now had at least one vaccine dose. As a whole, Oklahoma is doing very well at distributing the vaccine.

<hr>

Trending Stories:



<hr>

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --