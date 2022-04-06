Oklahoma Main Street Center announces new programs, milestones

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Main Street Center announced several new programs and reinvestment milestones in local communities on Wednesday.

The programs are meant to bring investments and revitalization to the cities involved.

Locust Grove and Okemah now are associate-level programs while Cleveland, Guthrie and Vinita will join the program's first network-level communities.

There are 35 programs across the state participating in the various levels.

“I am excited to see the continued growth of the Oklahoma Main Street program,” said Brent Kisling, Executive Director, Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Over the past 35 years, this program has served communities across our state, particularly in rural areas, helping strengthen community involvement and the reinvestment in historic commercial districts.”

“Since our state joined the National Main Street in 1986, participating Oklahoma communities have achieved nearly $2 billion in investment, both public and private,” said Buffy Hughes, State Director, Oklahoma Main Street Center. “The strength of the program lies in our communities and I’m proud of their hard work and dedication, and look forward to working with Locust Grove, Okemah, Guthrie and Vinita to bring revitalization to their areas.”

Multiple participating programs were presented with plaques Wednesday on Main Street Day in Oklahoma City in recognition of achieving milestones for investment in 2021:

Ada Main Street – $25 million

Ardmore Main Street – $55 million

Main Street Duncan – $25 million

Main Street Enid – $65 million

Historic Greenwood District Main Street – $15 million

Tulsa Rt 66 Main Street – $270 million

Yukon 66 Main Street – $10 million

“Oklahoma gets better when we all thrive,” said Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell. “Our Main Street communities should be very proud of the vitality they’re fostering and are a model for other Oklahoma communities looking to create new opportunities and a better quality of life.”

