Oklahoma Lottery searches for $3M winner in Bartlesville

Charlie Neibergall/AP
A Mega Millions lottery ticket is seen in a local grocery store, Monday, July 25, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. The payoff for Tuesday night's drawing is an estimated $810 million, the nation's fourth-largest jackpot. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Someone in Bartlesville could be a whole lot richer.

The Oklahoma Lottery is looking for the winner of $3 million from the Mega Millions lottery.

The winner bought the ticket at the Homeland Express in Bartlesville, but they haven't come forward to claim it yet.

The winning numbers for the Sept. 17 Mega Millions were 14, 31, 48, 57 and 64, and the multiplier was 9.

