Oklahoma lawmakers returning for special session today

TULSA, Okla. — Six projects allocating COVID-19 relief funds will be discussed today in the Oklahoma legislature.

The state of Oklahoma has up to $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to allocate. The special session was called last month to enact an ARPA spending plan

Six projects are on the docket for discussion on whether they will receive ARPA funding. The projects range from infrastructure to pediatric behavioral health.

One of the projects includes completing the School of Optometry at Northeastern State University and using funds to address the nursing shortage.

Other discussions of the projects include:



$25 million for nonprofits which would go into a pool for organizations to apply for grants to access.

$40 million to complete the Oklahoma Children's Hospital Behavioral Center.

At least $500,000 toward opening the state broadband office.

Those funds would later be reimbursed by administrative allowances in other federal funds once accessed.

State leaders say there is a lot of work ahead but these funds should benefit as many Oklahomans as possible.

“The effect of the investments er make now will be felt far into the future, and the joint committee is committed to doing our due diligence to make sure all approved projects will benefit our state now and in the future," says Sen. Roger Thompson (R).

