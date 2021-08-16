Oklahoma lawmakers react to Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers are making their opinions on the situation in Afghanistan heard as the country devolves into chaos on Monday.

Taliban forces took over the Middle Eastern country, pushing out the previous government and causing crowds to rush to escape potential danger.

MORE >>> Biden addresses nation Monday about the chaos in Afghanistan

U.S. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) criticized President Joe Biden's decision to allow American troops to pull out of the country as scheduled.

"The rapid return of the Taliban in Afghanistan due to the rapid withdrawal of American forces was seen by almost everyone except President Biden," Lankford wrote on social media on Monday.

"The lack of a coherent plan by this administration led to the chaotic collapse of the nation and the disorderly withdrawal of American forces and contractors."

Biden stood by his decision to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan in an effort to end American involvement in the war that's lasted 20 years.

The Trump administration had previously set up the deadline to pull troops out of the area, with Biden now in office to meet that deadline.

"The Afghan people went from living in freedom to living under a reign of terror in less than two weeks," Lankford says.

"We should bring the majority of our troops home, but leaving Afghanistan unstable only creates fertile ground for future terror attacks. Those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate price in Afghanistan over the past 20 years to protect American lives and to bring stability to the region should be honored and remembered for their blood, pain and sacrifice."

Oklahoma's senior Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe also blamed the current president for the chaos ensuing overseas.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma District 1) tweeted Monday morning blaming Biden for the Afghanistan situation, but also suggesting the Taliban would be able to somehow filter terrorists through the U.S. southern border.

This morning, the President of the United States is still nowhere to be found & his spokesperson is on vacation. Meanwhile, the Taliban freed thousands of terrorists from jail & there’s nothing Biden is doing to stop them from entering our country through the Southern border. — Kevin Hern (@repkevinhern) August 16, 2021

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --