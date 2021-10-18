Oklahoma lawmakers react to Colin Powell's death

TULSA, Okla. — Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday from complications of COVID-19, prompting reactions from some of Oklahoma's top lawmakers.

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin posted a tweet Monday morning saying his prayers go out to Powell's family.

Colin Powell demonstrated what it means to live a life of service. While I didn't always agree with his policy decisions, I never questioned his dedication to our country. Christie and I are praying for his family. — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) October 18, 2021

Powell, 84, was the first Black man to serve as Secretary of State in U.S. history.

He'd received the COVID-19 vaccine but suffered from multiple myeloma, leaving his body more susceptible to infections.

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole released the following statement after Powell's death:

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the unexpected passing of Colin Powell. America has lost not only a great warrior and respected statesman but a genuinely wise and decent man. Secretary Powell was a role model and a patriot revered and respected by millions of Americans of every race, ethnicity and political persuasion.



During my time in politics and in Congress, I had the privilege of interacting with Colin Powell. While we didn’t agree on every issue, I respected his perspective, his thoughtful approach to every issue, his deep patriotism and his long and selfless service to our country.



I extend my sympathy to the Powell family, including his wife of 59 years, Alma Powell, and his loving children and grandchildren. All America grieves with them in their loss.



In the words of our greatest president, Abraham Lincoln, Colin Powell spoke to ‘the better angels of our nature.’ His calm voice in these turbulent times will be greatly missed.”

