Oklahoma lawmakers react to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

WASHINGTON — Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine overnight. Leaders from around the world have denounced the country's decision after the attack began with explosions in Ukraine's capital Kyiv and other cities.

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) responded to Russia’s escalation of their invasion into Ukraine by saying:

“My prayers are with the brave men, women, and children of Ukraine, who are suffering an unprecedented, unwarranted and unprovoked attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.



For months, we’ve seen this coming - but Putin’s massive, shameful breach of international protocol is shocking and devastating nonetheless.



While I am continuing to monitor the situation as events unfold, I believe it is in our country’s best interest to respond strongly - by providing additional defensive aid to continue to help our Ukrainian friends defend themselves and by sending additional resources to our troops in Eastern Europe who are working alongside our NATO allies to deter this aggression from spreading further; and by imposing the most severe economic costs on Putin and his inner circle for this grave misstep. To be clear: Putin’s ambitions won’t stop with Ukraine - unless America and our allies stop Putin.



After Putin invaded Crimea in 2014, it became clear that the Obama-Biden administration’s tepid response was ineffectual at deterring Russian aggression. Since then, I have supported the Senate Armed Services Committee-led effort to bolster Ukraine’s ability to defend itself through what is now the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. I now call upon the Biden administration and my colleagues to work together quickly to deter Putin from continuing down this path, to continue military support to Ukraine under these new dire circumstances, and to further bolster European security in the face of what will amount to the biggest threat to democracy since the Soviet Union fell.”



Fellow Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) also issued a statement on Russia’s invasion:

“Cindy and I pray for the people of Ukraine. Today they face the unfathomable: an unprovoked attack on their families, homes, and communities—simply for who they are and what they stand for: a free people living in a free country living next door to a murderous dictator.



America and our allies must respond quickly and decisively with crippling sanctions on Putin, Russia, and anyone who seeks to aid their actions. We will absolutely impose trade restrictions and enforce sanctions on countries who continue to work with Russia.



Europe is dependent on Russian oil and natural gas. Sanctions on Russian energy are meaningless unless the world responds by producing more energy to replace Russian oil and gas. During this moment of crisis, the United States should work to dramatically ramp up energy production to strengthen our allies and to cut off the flow of money into Putin’s war machine. Every dollar paid for Russian energy is a dollar they will use to murder their Ukrainian neighbors. America must lead the world by increasing our production of energy to decrease reliance on Russian exports. Russia’s economy is heavily dependent on energy sales, we should make sure that immediately dries up.”

Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) soon followed with a statement:

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked naked act of aggression that is eerily reminiscent of what the world witnessed almost a century ago in the 1930s. The world was slow to unite to confront aggression in that era. It must not make the same mistake today.



Vladimir Putin has chosen to launch the largest military operation in Europe since World War II. He has done so against a country that has neither attacked nor threatened him or the Russian state. Putin has chosen to violate a peace in Europe that has lasted more than 75 years. If he succeeds in dismantling Ukraine, he and others of his ilk all over the world will be tempted and emboldened to repeat his aggression against their innocent and weaker neighbors.



The Ukrainians have chosen to resist Russian aggression against their country. They have not asked America to send troops to their defense, nor does the United States have any obligation to do so. However, Ukraine has asked for our moral support and material assistance. It is in our interest and the interests of freedom-loving people all over the world to respond to that request in a positive and meaningful way.



America should do all we can to assist Ukraine in its hour of need. We should ask our friends and allies to do the same. Finally, we should do everything in our power to punish Putin and his criminal and repressive regime for this egregious act of aggression against an innocent neighbor. If he succeeds today, we will face further aggression from him and his like-minded associates tomorrow.”

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --