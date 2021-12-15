Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill restricting teaching on race, slavery

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state representative is proposing a bill that would restrict the way teachers speak about race and slavery in classrooms.

Oklahoma Rep. Jim Olsen (R-Sallisaw) pre-filed House Bill 2988 on Dec. 2 which would ban any publicly-funded school or state agency from teaching that any one race is the "oppressor" or "victim" in the institution of slavery.

It also prohibits teaching that suggests that the U.S. is more responsible than other nations for slavery.

Oklahoma passed a law earlier this year banning the teaching of specific topics on race and gender.

The next legislative session for Olsen's bill to be read is scheduled for Feb. 7.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --