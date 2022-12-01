Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to prohibit gender transition services for young people

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma lawmaker is filing a bill to health care professionals from providing gender transition services to people under the age of 21.

Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, filed House Bill 1011, which prohibits any healthcare professionals from providing, attempting to provide, or providing a referral for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and gender reassignment surgeries for healthy people under the age of 21.

"It's irresponsible for anybody in health care to provide or recommend life-altering surgeries that may later be regretted," Olsen said. "We know there are some people who undergo the gender transition process and later identify as their biological sex. Performing irreversible procedures on young people can do irreparable harm to them mentally and physically later in life."

HB1011 states if a healthcare professional is found violating the law, they would face felony charges with a fine up to $100,000, a 10-year prison sentence, or possibly both. Their medical license would also be revoked by the appropriate licensing board.

Additionally, the bill provides grounds for any potential civil action brought by any person. The bill states that civil liability and criminal charges could be initiated until the victim turns 45.

HB1011 also prohibits public funds from going toward any organization providing gender transition procedures to someone under 21.

The bill includes exceptions to address medically diagnosed genetic anomalies, mutations, or sexual development disorders.

The legislative session begins Feb. 6, 2023, and will be on the docket for discussion.

