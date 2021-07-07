Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating plane crash at Pryor airport

PRYOR, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash at a Pryor airport Wednesday morning.
Around 7:22 a.m., a man is said to be flying a small experimental propeller airplane he had built himself before losing control during landing and overturned.
The pilot was taken to the hospital to be checked out. At this time, it is confirmed he has non-life threatening injuries.
FAA and NTSB, along with others, are still investigating further into the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.
