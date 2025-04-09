Oklahoma Heart Institute recognized for excellence in blood clot response

TULSA, Okla. — Micheal Solano about his harrowing experience and the quick, life-saving actions taken by the medical team at Hillcrest Hospital.

In 2023, Solano faced a medical emergency when a seemingly minor injury escalated into a critical situation.

“I knew it was a possibility I was going to die,” he said.

Solana said while he tried to stand, he fainted, prompting his wife to call for help.

“Emergency services rushed me to Hillcrest Hospital,” Solano said. Doctors quickly conducted a CT scan that revealed a massive blood clot in both of Solano’s lungs. According to his care team, he had only hours to live.

Dr. Daniel Hopkins and Dr. Ankit Chothani, who treated Solano at the Oklahoma Heart Institute, talked about the severity of his condition.

“He was right on the brink of a major catastrophe,” Dr. Hopkins said, while Dr. Chothani said, “What Micheal had was as severe as it gets.”

During his treatment, Solano learned that one of the options available to him was an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which provides heart-lung bypass support. This allowed his heart and lungs to rest while the medical team removed the clot.

ECMO Machine

“The ECMO was the easiest choice," Solano said. “They rushed me into surgery very quickly.” The procedure lasted approximately an hour and a half, with Dr. Hopkins ensuring that Solano’s wife received regular updates on his condition.

“From my standpoint, the best thing to do is treat someone like they’re family,” Dr. Hopkins said. For Solano, that commitment to compassionate care left a lasting impression.

“It was scary, but at the same time, I felt very cared for. I have nothing but thanks,” he said.

Emma Burch

After spending two weeks in intensive care, Solano emerged from the experience grateful for the expertise and effort of the medical staff.

“I’m living a full life now, and I have nothing but gratitude and thanks for the doctors, the nurses, and the staff that helped me,” he said.

Years after the traumatic experience, Solano had the chance to reunite with the medical team that saved his life. This emotional connection is a rarity, according to Dr. Hopkins, who was uplifted by Solano’s recovery.

“Seeing someone like Mike do so well is fantastic. It’s very uplifting and a weight off my shoulders,” he said.

“I feel lucky,” Solano said, reflecting on his experience. “I feel lucky to have this happen with a center of excellence so close by. Just lucky.”

