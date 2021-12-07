Oklahoma governor, attorney general discuss reasons behind vaccine mandate lawsuits

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt held a news conference Tuesday to discuss the state's lawsuits against the federal government over COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Stitt announced the latest lawsuit directed at the mandate for National Guard members on Thursday. Other lawsuits attempt to fight back against mandates impacting businesses and healthcare workers.
"President Biden doesn't trust Americans to make decisions for themselves," Stitt said Tuesday.
"Luckily our constitution does."
Attorney General John O'Connor and Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Thomas Mancino were among the panel that joined Stitt to speak during the news conference.
O'Connor began his explanation by saying he'd been vaccinated, but his issue is with the legality of the mandates.
"For the same reasons that are behind every one of our lawsuits that is the president does not have the authority under the Constitution or the laws of our country to mandate these vaccines," O'Connor said.
The panel also included Stillwater Medical Center nurse Caroline Swink, who said she was there to speak on behalf of healthcare workers and healthcare systems across the nation who she says have been harassed and discriminated against for not getting the "experimental vaccine."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration officially approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in August.
The Army's deadline for active-duty military members to get vaccinated is Dec. 15 while National Guard soldiers are required to be vaccinated by June 30, 2022.
Healthcare workers, federal contractors and businesses with 100 or more employees have until the Jan. 4 deadline.
Trending Stories:
- Oklahoma inmate Wade Lay's execution delayed for jury to determine competency
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Marjorie Tallchief, famous Native American prima ballerina, dies
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Brent Venables introduced as next Oklahoma Sooners head coach
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter