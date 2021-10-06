Oklahoma Gov. Stitt among 10 governors holding border crisis news conference in Texas

MISSION, Texas — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is among 11 Republican U.S. governors holding a news conference on Wednesday to talk about the crisis at the border.

The event headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to address ongoing immigration issues along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Stitt has been outspoken about his opposition to President Joe Biden's immigration policies, saying Oklahoma has seen an increase in drug and human trafficking.

In addition to Stitt and Abbott, governors from Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wyoming are all expected to be in attendance.

