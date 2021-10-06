Watch
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt among 10 governors holding border crisis news conference in Texas

Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - In this May 17, 2021 file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City. In a series of bills since last year, Congress has allocated nearly $200 billion billion to help public and private schools weather the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the money was required to be sent to local education agencies. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kevin Stitt
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 11:15:51-04

MISSION, Texas — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is among 11 Republican U.S. governors holding a news conference on Wednesday to talk about the crisis at the border.

The event headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to address ongoing immigration issues along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Stitt has been outspoken about his opposition to President Joe Biden's immigration policies, saying Oklahoma has seen an increase in drug and human trafficking.

In addition to Stitt and Abbott, governors from Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Wyoming are all expected to be in attendance.

Trending Stories:

