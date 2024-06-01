OKLAHOMA FREEWHEEL: Week-long bike ride starts in Pawhuska Sunday

TULSA, Okla — Riders arrived at Pawhuska Junior High for Oklahoma Freewheel.

Cyclists will go through Pawnee, Perkins, and Prague before circling back to Pawhuska. Peter Pickard signed up for the adventure at the registration table.

Pickard told 2 News what he’s looking forward to the most.

“Actually, the best thing about it is getting to eat food without worrying about the calories some of my best memories of freewheel. Food always tastes better when you’re hungry,” said Pickard.

Pickard and everyone else set up tents to be ready to roll out early for the ride. Greg Hamesey biked to Pawhuska from New York and is ready to bike through Oklahoma.

“I love seeing these little towns. Oklahoma is a very pretty state,” Hamesey said.

Oklahoma Freewheel came prepared for their campers with food, water, and a trailer for bike repair. Pickard said this event isn’t just for professional cyclists but for anyone who wants to go sightseeing.

“I would think this would be a great bonding experience for a family. Camping together, it's sort of adventurous it’s not real risky,” Pickard said.

The organizer, Paul Bush, said he wanted the ride to showcase the beauty of small Oklahoma towns.

“It's really a beautiful place where, a lot of times you get to get off the bike, let everything go, ride that bicycle, and enjoy the roads of Oklahoma and these small towns,” said Bush.

Bush said he’s already planning more Freeride routes for 2025.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

