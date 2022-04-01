Oklahoma food bank breaks ground on expansion

TULSA, Okla. — The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma broke ground on an expansion Friday that they say they hope will double the amount of accessible food they provide.

“This groundbreaking marks a new chapter for the Food Bank and its ability to address food insecurity across the area,” said Calvin Moore, president and CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “Not only is this a key milestone in the campaign, but it is also an opportunity to celebrate and recognize those whose support has made this project possible.”

The $28 million construction project will increase capacity in the culinary center, volunteer center, warehouse, and partner agency access. Updates to the culinary center, including commercial-grade kitchen equipment, will allow the agency to increase its service from 11,000 to 40,0000 meals per week.

It will also expand the warehouse by 30% and support fresh produce distribution through the increasing freezer and cold storage space.

The project is expected to be completed by Summer 2023.

