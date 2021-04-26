Oklahoma Employment Security Commission: Scammers using fake social media accounts to steal information

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is advising the public about scammers posing as official unemployment agency accounts to try to get personal information from claimants.

In a statement on social media, the department said it "will not ask you to DM on Facebook and will not ask for payment for services." OESC also said it does not have a Telegram account.

"Please exercise caution when interacting with accounts claiming they can help resolve your issues through a social media DM or text message and confirm you are interacting with legitimate OESC accounts online," the statement said.

Here are the official OESC social media accounts:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/oklahomaESC

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OESCnews

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/290494/

You can also connect with OESC through its official website or by contacting one of it regional offices across the state.

