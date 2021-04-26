Oklahoma Employment Security Commission: Scammers using fake social media accounts to steal information

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is advising the public about scammers posing as official unemployment agency accounts to try to get personal information from claimants.
In a statement on social media, the department said it "will not ask you to DM on Facebook and will not ask for payment for services." OESC also said it does not have a Telegram account.
"Please exercise caution when interacting with accounts claiming they can help resolve your issues through a social media DM or text message and confirm you are interacting with legitimate OESC accounts online," the statement said.
Here are the official OESC social media accounts:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/oklahomaESC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OESCnews
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/290494/
You can also connect with OESC through its official website or by contacting one of it regional offices across the state.
Trending Stories:
- OSDH resumes administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Oklahoma
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- West Tulsa neighborhood goes without streetlight, concerned about dangerous problems for months
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre documentary produced by NBA star Russell Westbrook airs next month
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter