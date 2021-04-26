Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission: Scammers using fake social media accounts to steal information

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
What you need to know about the iPhone 12 scam that’s going around
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 17:46:59-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission is advising the public about scammers posing as official unemployment agency accounts to try to get personal information from claimants.

In a statement on social media, the department said it "will not ask you to DM on Facebook and will not ask for payment for services." OESC also said it does not have a Telegram account.

"Please exercise caution when interacting with accounts claiming they can help resolve your issues through a social media DM or text message and confirm you are interacting with legitimate OESC accounts online," the statement said.

Here are the official OESC social media accounts:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/oklahomaESC
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OESCnews
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/290494/

You can also connect with OESC through its official website or by contacting one of it regional offices across the state.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7