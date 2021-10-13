Oklahoma doctor charged for death of Tahlequah woman

ARKANSAS — Arkansas police arrested an Oklahoma doctor earlier this week on first-degree murder charges.
Dr. Tyler Tait was booked on Monday evening in the case of a murder of a Tahlequah woman.
Authorities responded to the call of a woman in the need of medical assistance just past noon on Monday. They say when they arrived, Moria Kinsey was found lying on the ground outside a vehicle parked alongside US Highway 65.
Kinsey was taken to the hospital where she later died. Police are still investigating the motive and cause of death.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
