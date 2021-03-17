Oklahoma Department of Corrections to resume inmate visitations in April

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced Tuesday it is resuming inmate visitations beginning April 1.

The department said it suspended all visitations last fall to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Staff and inmate vaccinations offer protection to our facilities and communities and make it possible to resume visitation," Director Scott Crow said. "We encourage all inmate visitors to vaccinate as we work together to increase the health and safety of our inmates.”

According to ODOC, the department will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines.

Officials said visitations would be multiple days a week, limited to two hours, and structured to accommodate social distancing.

Visitation will be open to all approved visitors who must abide by the following rules:

Upon arrival at the appointed time, visitors should call the facility's main number. Staff will provide instructions and notification when it is time to enter the facility. Visitors must remain in their vehicles until notified to enter

Visitors must wear a facemask provided by the facility while on facility grounds

Visitors must complete a health-screening questionnaire and have their temperature measured before entering visitation rooms

Visitors presenting COVID-19 symptoms will be required to leave facility grounds

Visitors must maintain at least six feet for social distancing at all times

Facility personnel will immediately end any session where a visitor is not adhering to the rules, officials said. ODOC would end visitation if the state encounters a significant increase in COVID-19 cases or if the health or safety of staff or inmates is jeopardized.

“I want to thank the inmates, their families and supporters for their cooperation during the suspension of visitation," Crow said. "We know how valuable family support is to our inmates, and I am very pleased we are able to resume visitation throughout all facilities."

More information information regarding ODOC's response to COVID-19

