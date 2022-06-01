Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail Passport launches

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma has a new tool for those who enjoy craft beer.

The "Craft Beer Trail Passport" recently launched so we stopped by a local brewery to find out how it works.

Lacy Richards and her husband own Nothing’s Left Brewing Company, and says craft breweries have been growing in popularity over the past 4 years.

“In 2018 a lot of the brewers were allowed to brew higher strength beer. The distribution laws changed as well, so a lot of breweries that were limited, were able to open up more and new breweries were able to come in and make a bigger impact," says Richards.

With a new digital passport - craft beer lovers can easily check out different breweries all across the state and “check in” on their mobile device.

“The Craft Brewery Association of Oklahoma started basically building a craft beer trail for all Oklahoma breweries part of our association what’s really exciting is its digitized.”

The state’s more than 50 breweries are divided into five sections

In Green Country, there are over 20 breweries on the list.

Richards says the beer trail is an opportunity for craft beer lovers to try a new place.

“You see other breweries are really close to each other and its really easy to hit 2 or 3 in one stop. You get to check out breweries you may not have been interested in trying.”

And - support small businesses.

But if you’re not into craft beer, there’s still something for you to sip on until “nothing’s left”.

“We've started our own line of non alcoholic beverages, we also do non alcoholic soft serves and non alcoholic slushies.

You can sign up, here Oklahoma Craft Beer Trail (craftbeerok.org).

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --