Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denies new hearing for death row inmate Richard Glossip

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals announced it is denying two applications filed by death row inmate Richard Glossip for a hearing to consider new evidence.

Glossip was sentenced to death for ordering the beating death of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997. Another man, Justin Sneed, admitted to robbing and beating Van Treese with a baseball bat, but said he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000.

The state originally was set to execute Glossip in 2015 when prison officials realized they had received the wrong lethal drug, eventually leading to a moratorium on executions that didn't end until 2021.

Gov. Kevin Stitt recently issued a second stay of execution to allow the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to complete its review of whether a new hearing should be conducted.

Dozens of Oklahoma lawmakers have called for a hearing to allow a full review of the evidence, including witnesses' claims that Sneed is lying and Glossip was not involved in the murder. Glossip has always maintained his innocence, as well as his attorneys.

Glossip's attorney, Don Knight, issued this statement following the court's decision:

“This is a very difficult decision to understand. The evidence of Rich’s innocence, and the State’s misconduct, is overwhelming and deserving of, at the very minimum, a fair hearing where we can present our evidence. This is all we have ever asked for and is something that, obviously, the State is desperate to see never happen. We still have another petition pending with the Court setting forth Sneed’s desire to recant his testimony against Rich and, most shockingly, documenting the prosecutor’s serious misconduct in coaching Sneed to change his testimony in the middle of trial. Our fight to free this innocent man will continue, and we remain optimistic that truth and justice will prevail, both for Rich and the citizens of Oklahoma.”

The petition denied today can be read below:

The petition regarding Sneed’s recantation and prosecutorial misconduct, which is still pending at the OCCA, can be read here:

