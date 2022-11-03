Gov. Kevin Stitt issues second stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he is issuing an executive order for a second stay of execution for death row inmate Richard Glossip.

Stitt cites the "ongoing need" to allow the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to complete its review of a petition for a new hearing. Stitt first issued a stay of execution for Glossip back in August.

Glossip was sentenced to death for ordering the beating death of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese in 1997. Another man, Justin Sneed, admitted to robbing and beating Van Treese with a baseball bat, but said he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000.

The state originally was set to execute Glossip in 2015 when prison officials realized they had received the wrong lethal drug, eventually leading to a moratorium on executions that didn't end until 2021.

Glossip has always maintained his innocence, as well as his attorneys. This is the sixth time Glossip has had an execution date stayed or reprieved.

Glossip’s new scheduled execution date is now February 16, 2023.

Glossip’s attorney and the Republican state legislator leading the effort to secure a new hearing for Glossip released the following statements:

Don Knight, Richard Glossip’s attorney:

“We are extremely grateful to Governor Stitt for once again issuing a 60-day reprieve for Richard Glossip, to assure that the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals can fully address the innocence and prosecutorial misconduct claims they are now reviewing. We are also so appreciative of the tremendous support Rich has received from the 62 Legislators who signed the letter asking the OCCA to grant Rich an evidentiary hearing, and from Representatives McDugle and Humphrey’s ad hoc committee, whose investigators, the global law firm Reed Smith, continue to work pro bono for the people of Oklahoma. The newly uncovered evidence shows a concerted effort by the State to destroy and hide evidence that is favorable to Rich, even to this day, and, most shockingly, to manufacture trial testimony they needed to convict him. There is now overwhelming support for what Reed Smith has concluded after its thorough investigation — that no reasonable juror who heard all the evidence would find him guilty. The defense team will continue to work to overturn this wrongful conviction and give Rich the fair trial he never received.”

Oklahoma State Rep. Kevin McDugle (R-Broken Arrow), the leader of the Ad Hoc Legislative Committee:

“On behalf of the 62 Oklahoma legislators who signed a request for an evidentiary hearing based on new evidence, I am thankful for Governor Stitt’s wise decision to grant Richard Glossip a 60-day reprieve, to give the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals time to complete its work. Every new day brings more evidence of Mr. Glossip’s innocence, and it is our hope that the OCCA rejects the Attorney General's bogus arguments, which I have refuted here, and comes to the only just conclusion possible— that a new trial is warranted. Oklahomans–including both those who support and oppose the death penalty–will not tolerate Mr. Glossip being executed while there is so much proof that the police and District Attorney lost and destroyed important evidence, wrongfully altered critical testimony, and continue to purposely hide evidence to this day. This is a great example of how Governor Stitt is tough but fair-minded. In the face of this overwhelming evidence now, more than ever, I urge the OCCA to either reverse his conviction entirely or quickly grant the full evidentiary hearing that his attorneys have requested. This is the only way to begin to right this terrible wrong.”

Read Stitt's full executive order below:

