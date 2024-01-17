Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma country stars to perform benefit concert at BOK Center

Gallery: Take a look inside the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ethan Miller
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Gallery: Take a look inside the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 09:22:25-05

TULSA, Okla. — Some of Oklahoma's biggest country music stars will come together at the BOK Center on March 30.

Blake Shelton, Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes, The Swon Brothers, and more will perform to raise money for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

“I can’t think of a better place than Oklahoma for the next All for the Hall show,” said Shelton. “Oklahoma and country music are synonymous, and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth, Reba and Vince Gill, to name a few. I’m thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state!”

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26. This performance will be the first All for the Hall benefit show in Oklahoma.

All proceeds from the show will go to the nonprofit museum's education initiatives. The education programs served more than 230,000 people through in-person and virtual programs in 2023.

“It speaks volumes when an artist of Blake Shelton’s stature supports our museum’s educational programs so wholeheartedly and so generously,” said Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “We’re immensely grateful not only to Blake but also to Ronnie, Kristin, Wade, the Swon Brothers and others for giving their ‘all for the Hall,’ and for helping us continue to educate our many audiences about the enduring cultural value of country music.”

Click here to learn more.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7