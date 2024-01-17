Oklahoma country stars to perform benefit concert at BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Some of Oklahoma's biggest country music stars will come together at the BOK Center on March 30.

Blake Shelton, Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes, The Swon Brothers, and more will perform to raise money for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville.

“I can’t think of a better place than Oklahoma for the next All for the Hall show,” said Shelton. “Oklahoma and country music are synonymous, and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth, Reba and Vince Gill, to name a few. I’m thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state!”

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26. This performance will be the first All for the Hall benefit show in Oklahoma.

All proceeds from the show will go to the nonprofit museum's education initiatives. The education programs served more than 230,000 people through in-person and virtual programs in 2023.

“It speaks volumes when an artist of Blake Shelton’s stature supports our museum’s educational programs so wholeheartedly and so generously,” said Kyle Young, chief executive officer for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “We’re immensely grateful not only to Blake but also to Ronnie, Kristin, Wade, the Swon Brothers and others for giving their ‘all for the Hall,’ and for helping us continue to educate our many audiences about the enduring cultural value of country music.”

Click here to learn more.

