Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners to discuss potential price hikes

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Corporation Commissioners will meet on Tuesday to discuss and possibly vote on approving a plan that could add an extra $7.80 to your monthly ONG bill for the next 25 years.

That equals out to be $2,340. It's all part of a plan to assist Oklahoma Natural Gas to recoup costs from last February's winter storm.

However, if you are thinking, "okay... can't I just cancel my service?" There's another part to this plan customers should know.

If approved and passed by a vote, ONG will charge its customers the extra charge on their bill, but if they decide to switch and go all-electric, then they will be charged $687.

After an Emergency Order was issued, ONG was forced to purchase fuel from the expensive spot market. In the end, ONG's total bill for the storm was over $1.3 billion.

The plan up for approval at Tuesday's meeting would allow ONG to use bonds to pay the storm damage debt. Customers would then be on the hook to gradually repay those bonds over the next 25 years.

State lawmakers included a requirement that customers can't switch fuel sources to avoid paying what they owe. That's where the "exit fee" helps secure those funds.

ONG says this about the "exit fee":

The termination fee is not proposed as a hindrance for customers who would seek to leave the natural gas system. Rather, it is one small part of the securitization process designed to minimize the impact to all our customers as a funds recovery mechanism.

If you're moving to a different state or out of the service area any time soon, you won't be charged. It's just for people that cancel service for an alternative source.

