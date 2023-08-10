Oklahoma Cold Case Files: Lewis Parnosky

TULSA, Okla. — Lewis Parnosky wasn’t a perfect man, and according to investigators, he didn’t want to work a 9-5 job.

"Lewis was 33 years old, and he had not always been an exemplary citizen. He like many people decided there had to be an easier way to make a living than having a job. So he sort of went into the dope business in a very small way. He peddled some dope around town,” said Tulsa County Cold Case investigator, Ed Jackson.

Jackson says Parnosky lived and worked in a small shed behind a home in north Tulsa as he worked to make ends meet to support himself and his fiancée’.

One night, his wife-to-be went over to his shop so they could talk.

"When she went over there, the first thing that she noticed was that there was a safe the size of her refrigerator laying on its side in his shop with tools around it,” said Jackson.

He says it was clear that something was very wrong.

“'He had broken a hole into the bottom of the safe and he had told her, "If they find out I took this, your husband will be a dead man, but there is supposed to be enough money in it to take care of us for a long time,” said Jackson.



He says he has a theory about what may have happened to Parnosky that day.

"He probably ripped off a big doper and thinks at least that he has their cash stash. That was the last time she saw him,” said Jackson.

Then on September 12th, three fisherman were fishing along Bird Creek when they spotted the decomposing body of Lewis Parnoskly underneath a bridge.

The autopsy revealed that he had been shot once in the head, but the crime scene indicated that he was most likely murdered elsewhere, and then the suspect or suspects dumped his body off of the bridge into the creek.

"The body was unrecognizable at that time, but the officers working the scene searched his pockets and found identification that identified him as Parnosky,” said Jackson.

Bobby Eaton lives just a few doors down from where Parnoskly was staying before his death.

“There is just a lot of activity up and down this street. I kind of stay to myself and that way I can't be accused of anything because I don't know anything,” said Jackson.

Eaton says no matter what Parnosky did in his past, no one deserves to die before their time.

"I don't think it should have happened. I don't agree with it, and I don't think he should have been murdered like that, but there has to be law enforcement to stop stuff from going on out there,” said Jackson.

Despite the case remaining cold for 19 years, Jackson says the family of Lewis Parnosky deserves some closure.

"No one knows who killed him but this one would be one that if he ripped off some dopers, then somebody knows who they are, and somebody has some details,” said Jackson.

If you have any information regarding the case of Lewis Parnosky you can contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-8661.

