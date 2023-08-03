Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Dannette Haygood

TULSA, Okla. — Ed Jackson is an investigator with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office cold case task force.

For years, he has been pouring over the cold case files of countless murder victims, and he says that some cases just stick with you forever.

Such is the March 7th, 1971 case of Dannette Haygood.

"She was a pretty sharp lady. She was 31 years old, and she had 3 children. On this particular night, she took her two young children over to a friend's for a sleepover and took her 8-year-old to a live performance of one of the cartoon characters down at the Civic Center."

Jackson says someone was let into the house later that night, because it was clear there were no signs of forced entry.

"There were signs of a scuffle in her bedroom, and she was abducted. She had been dragged by a car. There were abrasions all the way from toe to head on her body and then she was run over with tires spinning which crushed her chest," said Jackson.

Then on March 12th, a telephone worker called police saying that he had found the body of Dannette along the side of the road in north Tulsa.

It's a case that has been cold for 52 years, and investigators have no idea who is responsible for her death.

Jackson says somebody knows something, and it's time for them to come forward.

'It's time that they unload their conscience and call in where we can get closure for these then children," said Jackson.

According to Jackson, there was no evidence found at Dannette's home, and investigators are not aware of any enemies that she may have had.

If you have any information on the case of Dannette Haygood, you can contact the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit. That number is 918-596-8661.

