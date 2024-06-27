Oklahoma Caring Van visits Tulsa to help parents get required immunizations for children returning to school

TULSA, Okla. — The summer heat is keeping many of us indoors but health experts say now is a good time to head out with your children and get the vaccinations they need before school starts in the fall.

The Caring Van visits different sites around the Tulsa metro each month. Wednesday, the van offered vaccinations at the Tulsa WIC clinic near 21st and Mingo, as well as the YMCA in Owasso.

The goal of the Oklahoma Caring Vans, supported by the Oklahoma Caring Foundation, is to make it easy for parents to get the shots children are required to receive before starting school.

The immunization service is intended for those who are Medicaid eligible, uninsured, or Native American. There is no charge. Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The Caring Van will have bilingual speakers available on site.

Parents are encouraged to bring the child’s current shot record. However, Fernando Guillen, who has been a Caring Van Specialist for six years, told 2 News Oklahoma’s Karen Larsen that Oklahoma residents will still be served because their children’s records are recorded in the state system.

"We have measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, hepatitis B, A," said Fernando Guillen, Caring Van Specialist. "All the ones that kids need."

The van will be making visits at different sites all summer long. For the latest calendar, visit oklahomacaringfoundation.org.

