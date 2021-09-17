Oklahoma Attorney General O'Connor, 23 others to possibly seek legal action against Pres. Biden's vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oklahoma Attorney General O’Connor and 23 other state attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden on Friday saying litigation will follow if the administration's proposed mandate is required.

The Biden administration's proposed mandate would require private-sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired.

The coalition of 24 AGs outlined their legal and policy concerns with the mandate, which will be carried out through an Occupational Safety and Health Act emergency temporary standard.

“Federal overreach has been a consistent problem, and President Biden has now taken it to the next level,” Oklahoma Attorney General O’Connor said. “Biden’s national vaccine mandates are a clear abuse of power, and if he doesn’t change course, me and my attorneys general colleagues are prepared to sue to defend the rights of Oklahomans.”

The coalition of AGs wrote out their concerns about the expansion of a federal agency and public perception of constitutionality.

A portion of the letter states:

“The risks of COVID-19 spread also vary widely depending on the nature of the business in question, many of which can have their employees, for example, work remotely. The one-size-fits-almost-all approach you have decreed makes clear that you intend to use the OSHA statute as a pretext to impose an unprecedented, controversial public health measure on a nationwide basis that only incidentally concerns the workplace.”

Oklahoma was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and 18 other states.

You can read the full letter here.

