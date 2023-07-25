Oklahoma Aquarium unveils Moon Jellyfish touch pool

JENKS, Okla. — There's something new to do at the Oklahoma Aquarium.

On Tuesday, the aquarium cut the ribbon on its new Hardesty Moon Jellyfish Touch Pool.

It's exactly what it sounds like — a pool where guests can touch a jellyfish and it was created with funds from the Hardesty Family Foundation.



Previous coverage >>> Oklahoma Aquarium raising money for Fish Friend Scholarship Fund

"The Hardesty Moon Jellyfish Touch Pool provides a unique opportunity for visitors to connect with these graceful creatures in a safe and controlled environment. Our team of biologists has worked diligently to ensure the well-being of the moon jellyfish while creating an immersive and informative experience," an aquarium representative said.

The aquarium wants the public to know that touching the jellyfish does not hurt or disturb them.

"They belong to phylum Cnidarian, and these types of animals have a condensed nervous system, known as a nerve net. This simple system can detect light and chemical changes. As for physical feeling and emotion, their nervous systems are not equipped for that level of complexity," they said.



Also, Moon Jellyfish wont sting you because their stinger cells are too small to penetrate human skin. Out of respect for the animal, they do ask that you only touch the top of the jellyfish's bell with two fingers.

The exhibit is available at no extra cost with an Oklahoma Aquarium admission ticket.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

